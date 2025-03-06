Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today the latest round of awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant program. A total of $264,000 in competitively awarded matching grants will support six new community infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening local food production and sustainable agriculture. These investments span six localities, enhancing markets and a food aggregator while expanding access to fresh, locally grown food for communities across the Commonwealth.

“Awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grant program are pivotal in providing targeted support to communities who want to create innovative solutions to local, healthy food access,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud to invest in the efforts of these dedicated food leaders who are making a lasting impact on the lives of Virginians across the Commonwealth.”

“It’s so important that we help our farmers and small food producers get their products to consumers, especially consumers in their local community,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “These grants support farm income, strengthen local economies, and increase residents’ access to fresh local foods. It’s a win for everyone.”

The following projects are receiving funding in this round of the AFID Infrastructure Grant program:

Farmers Market Weatherization Improvements

Town of Abingdon

$50,000

The Town of Abingdon is receiving funding to enclose and heat the Abingdon Farmers Market, transforming the market into a year-round facility that supports local farmers and fosters community engagement. A removable weather resistant curtain wall, tracked doors, and heating will be added, alongside a two-bay sink. These improvements will increase the market’s operational capacity and strengthen its role as an economic driver in the community.

Commissary Kitchen and Food Aggregator

Bath County

$50,000

Bath County is receiving funding to support The Village Kitchen, a commissary kitchen and food aggregator, with the establishment of a fully equipped, shared-use facility to provide local farmers and food-based businesses with tools and resources needed to scale their operations without bearing the prohibitive costs of individual facility investments. This will allow farms and food producers to diversify and expand their offerings while adhering to regulatory requirements for food safety.

Farmers Market Expansion

Cumberland County

$32,678

Cumberland County is receiving funding to upgrade the farmers market at the Luther P. Jackson Community Center. The building is under review to establish historic designation, and needs flooring protection, electrical improvements, new lights, new doors, and new signage. These improvements will assist with the expansion of food and grocery products in a county with limited food options.

SIP Seafood Market

City of Newport News

$50,000

The City of Newport News is receiving funding for the SIP Seafood Market. The facility will include a commercial kitchen to support food operations for small businesses and house a fresh seafood retail area that will be supplied through seafood processors located within the Seafood Industrial Park. The grant will cover equipment purchases such as ice machines, refrigerating units, ice pans, and food display items.

Winter Market Building

Town of Onancock

$31,943

The Town of Onancock is receiving funding to purchase equipment and a prefabricated building to house a winter market that will be stocked by farmers and food vendors. This building will provide vendors a food hub from which to sell their products year-round. The grant will be used to purchase the building, electrical hook up, HVAC installation, insulation, ramps, interior and exterior lighting, flooring, paint, signage, commercial refrigerator and point of sale equipment.

Expansion of Farm Stand into Brick and Mortar Market

Prince William County

$49,450

Prince William County is receiving funding to support Sunshine Honey Farm, which operates a small, upright farm stand and offers meat, eggs, honey, and vegetables. Grant funds will be used to purchase a building, electrical, insulation, drywall, paint, refrigerator, freezer, display and signage.

Created by the General Assembly in 2021 and administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the AFID Infrastructure Grant program partners with local governments to award grants to develop community infrastructure in support of growing the operations of small-scale farmers and food producers. The maximum grant award is $50,000.

Applications for the next round of this grant program will be accepted in the spring. Additional information about the program is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/agriculture-afid-infrastructure-grants.shtml