Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Initiative to Prevent Recidivism

On August 15, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 36 to establish the Stand Tall – Stay Strong – Succeed Together Initiative (Stand Tall Initiative), a first-in-the-nation and comprehensive government approach to support reentry success and prevent recidivism.



“Every single returning Virginian has the opportunity to be a testimonial of hope or a recidivism statistic. Today, I unveiled the Stand Tall – Stay Strong – Succeed Together Initiative, a comprehensive effort to help those Virginians succeed. The Stand Tall Initiative Executive Order formalizes the work we have been doing since April of last year, leading to over 3,000 more returning Virginians having gained employment and over 7,000 more having gained health insurance. Our approach is proactive, measuring the achievement of key metrics for success and strategically using state resources through cross-agency partnerships. We want more testimonials of hope in Virginia and that’s what the Stand Tall Initiative is all about,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.



“One could sum up our administration’s commitment to prisoner re-entry as our belief that people deserve a chance to rebuild their life,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earl-Sears. “So, we are restoring hope, reuniting families, and changing people’s destiny for the better.”



On average, one in two returning citizens is rearrested and reconvicted of a felony within three years of release and more than half of the prison and jail population was previously incarcerated in Virginia.



Each year, around 10,000 adults and juveniles are released from incarceration into supervision in Virginia. Fifty thousand returning citizens are managed by the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) on supervision for about three years



The Stand Tall – Stay Strong – Succeed Together Initiative contributes to reentry success by addressing employment, benefits enrollment, reentry programming, parenthood, and public safety efforts.