Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Investment in Road Improvement Project﻿

On July 16, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the allocation of $30.1 million from the Transportation Partnership Opportunity Fund (TPOF) to the City of Suffolk for the Route 460 Road Improvement Project to support the Port 460 Logistics Center Development in Hampton Roads. This project will expand the Port of Virginia and provide the economic growth of the City of Suffolk and Virginia as a whole.



“Our investment in the Route 460 Road Improvement Project and Port 460 Logistics Center Development demonstrates our commitment to provide best-in-class infrastructure for Virginians, commerce, and prospective businesses,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Through the power of partnership, we’re expanding the Port’s operations and we’re accelerating a good growth engine for the Commonwealth”



The Port 460 Development is a new 540-acre industrial commerce park located in Suffolk along Route 460 and the Route 58 Bypass. The development is being built in response to the recent increased activity and future capacity at the Port of Virginia. The development will provide seamless access to Interstates 85 and 95.

The City of Suffolk is proposing the widening and modernization of a 2.3-mile stretch of Route 460 from the Route 58 bypass to Lake Prince Drive as well as a redesign of the interchange from the TPOF funding.



“Providing TPOF funding to improve the connecting transportation network to support economic development and growth is what these funds are intended to do. It supports the continued development of the Port of Virginia, the most efficient container port in North America,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III



“Investing in improvements to that highway will benefit the effort to bring more speculative development, like the Port 460 Logistics Center, to the area, which will help attract port users and grow our cargo volumes,” said CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority Stephen A. Edwards.