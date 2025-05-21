Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Iridium HQ Growth in Fairfax County

Global satellite communications company to invest over $13 million, supporting its growing workforce and business

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Iridium Communications Inc., a global satellite communications company, will invest over $13 million to expand their headquarters into a 55,000-square-foot space in Fairfax County. The project will support 117 new associates, expanding its Virginia workforce to nearly 400 in the coming years.

“Iridium’s decision to expand its headquarters and create 117 new high-quality jobs in Virginia is a clear signal that the Commonwealth remains the destination of choice for global technology companies,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The proximity and access to top-tier talent, world-class infrastructure and federal partners offers a strategic advantage to companies like Iridium that are redefining innovation and connectivity. We are proud to support Iridium’s growth in Virginia.”

Iridium’s business growth demands a larger headquarters due to its growing revenues and expansion of services, like its ability to protect GPS against spoofing and jamming, and new initiatives to directly connect smartphones and other consumer devices to its satellite constellation. The company’s new headquarters will expand its footprint by 20,000 square feet, from its current 35,000-square-foot space in Fairfax County. The new headquarters will be located at 1676 International Drive in Fairfax County. Construction is underway and expected to be ready for occupancy in March 2026.

“For more than two decades, Iridium has helped position Virginia as a global hub for space and satellite technology,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This latest investment not only demonstrates Iridium’s long-term commitment to Fairfax County, but it also highlights the strength of our regional collaboration and the quality of our tech talent. We’re grateful to our partners at Fairfax County and Virginia Economic Development Partnership for helping make this project a reality.”

For over 25 years, Iridium has connected people, assets and machines, including ships and aircraft, anywhere on Earth through its operational constellation of interconnected low earth orbit satellites. The company’s customer base spans the globe and covers a broad range of industries, including maritime, aviation, government and defense, public safety, utilities, oil and gas, mining, forestry, heavy equipment and transportation. It is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol IRDM.

“Iridium is proud to call Fairfax County home to our headquarters, and we appreciate the ongoing support of our state and local leadership,” said Iridium CEO Matt Desch. “Being based in such a centralized location just outside of our nation’s capital has many business-friendly benefits, from a corporate-friendly operating environment and convenience of two nearby major airports, to top institutions of higher education, a strong technology-focused industry presence, and an excellent local talent pipeline.”

Iridium’s Virginia facilities include its Fairfax County corporate headquarters and a satellite and network operations center in Loudoun County. The company also has satellite operations and primary gateway and technical support centers in Arizona as well as additional ground stations in Alaska, Chile and Norway.

“This significant headquarters expansion reaffirms Fairfax County’s status as the center of gravity for space innovation,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “When a global leader in this rapidly growing industry chooses to not only stay but grow here, it is a powerful endorsement of our unmatched talent and business ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and commitment to pioneering discovery. I want to sincerely thank Iridium for continuing to invest in Fairfax County and for deepening their roots in our community.”

Iridium employs 271 people throughout Virginia with 126 of those employees reporting to the headquarters facility. The new positions supported by this expansion also will report to the new headquarters facility.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County Economic Development Authority on the project. Governor Youngkin approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with this project.

“Congratulations to Iridium on this exciting announcement of 117 new jobs and an expanded headquarters on Tysons Boulevard,” said Senator Saddam Salim. “Tysons continues to be an economic driver of the Commonwealth because of our world-class workforce and our longstanding commitment to a vision of economic development driven by companies like Iridium. It has never been more vital that the Commonwealth continues to support local businesses that are innovating global solutions.”

VEDP will support Iridium’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.