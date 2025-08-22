Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces July Employment Survey Results

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey’s preliminary estimate, Virginia’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment increased by 600 jobs in July, an increase of 35,400 jobs since July of 2024. Since January 2022, nonfarm employment has increased by 267,100.

June’s preliminary nonfarm payroll estimate was revised upward by 2,800 jobs, marking the fourth consecutive month of upward revisions in 2025 and contrasting with national data, which has seen downward revisions each month this year.

Virginia’s unemployment rate in July increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.6 percent, 0.6 percentage points below the national rate, which stands at 4.2 percent.

Additionally, on the last business day in June, there were 246,000 job openings in Virginia, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS)—an increase of 8,000 from May’s revised figure and 14 percent higher than in June 2024. Nationwide, the number of job openings was little changed.

“Continued strong business investment drives opportunities for all Virginians. With 267,100 more people working today versus the start of our administration and 246,000 open jobs available, Virginia has jobs,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This month’s reports reflect modest payroll growth, continued positive revisions in recent months, and strong labor force demand, reinforcing the resilience of Virginia’s job market.”

According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”) preliminary release, the labor force decreased by 6,121 to 4,552,304 as the number of unemployed residents increased by 2,259 to 162,563. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 64.9 percent in July. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

“Virginia’s job market has proven its resilience time and time again,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We are encouraged to see the increase in payroll employment and job openings, along with a slowdown in separations, indicating that employers are still adding jobs in key sectors. Our focus remains on supporting jobseekers with training, upskilling, and connections to in-demand opportunities.”

“The increase in payroll jobs, along with consistent positive revisions, signals confidence in Virginia’s economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “We remain committed to creating the conditions that businesses need to thrive and expand, so that more Virginians enter – and remain – in the workforce.”

The LAUS survey is based on household interviews conducted each month for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and provides comprehensive data on the labor force, including those who are employed and unemployed. Establishment survey data reflects changes for updated seasonal adjustment factors, and industry classification conversions (NAICS), as part of the annual benchmarking process.

The household survey only distinguishes whether a person is employed or unemployed, whereas CES counts each employee that is on an employer’s payroll. CES excludes business owners, self-employed people, unpaid volunteers and private household workers, and those on unpaid leave or not working because of a labor dispute.