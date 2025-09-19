Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Lee County Housing, Infrastructure
RICHMOND, VA – Tomorrow, Governor Glenn Youngkin will make a housing and infrastructure announcement in Lee County.
Event Details for Friday, September 19th:
Governor Glenn Youngkin Makes Housing and Infrastructure Announcement in Lee County
2:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Veterinary School
203 Debusk Farm Drive
Ewing, VA 24248
