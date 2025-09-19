Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Lee County Housing, Infrastructure

RICHMOND, VA – Tomorrow, Governor Glenn Youngkin will make a housing and infrastructure announcement in Lee County.

Event Details for Friday, September 19th:

Governor Glenn Youngkin Makes Housing and Infrastructure Announcement in Lee County

2:00 PM

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Veterinary School

203 Debusk Farm Drive

Ewing, VA 24248

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Governor Youngkin must RSVP to press@governor.virginia.gov by Friday, September 19th at 1:00 PM with the following details:

Outlet

List: (Camera/Photographer/Reporter)

Full Name

Event Attending

Email

Phone Number