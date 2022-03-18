Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Major Disaster Declaration Approved for January 2-3 Severe Winter Storm

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virginia has received federal assistance to designated localities through a Major Disaster Declaration. On January 2-3, a severe winter storm and snowstorm impacted the Commonwealth of Virginia, dropping heavy snow, in some cases 14 inches, in a short period of time. The area of impact included I-95, a major transportation corridor for the National Capital Region on the first business day of the New Year.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will hold Applicant Briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants. Applicants will have until April 10, 2022 to register and submit a Request for Public Assistance (RPA) in the FEMA Grants Portal at https://grantee.fema.gov/. This assistance is only for local, state, and eligible non-profit organizations and does not include individual households or private businesses.

“I am grateful for this approval of the Major Disaster Declaration which will expedite the recovery process,” said Governor Youngkin. “I thank the President and our federal partners and encourage all of our affected agencies and organizations in those counties to visit the portal and start the registration process so that we can build back our infrastructure and alleviate the damage caused by this major snow storm .”Public Assistance

Local, state, and eligible private non-profit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures in the following designated areas may be reimbursed 75% of eligible costs.

The counties of Albemarle, Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Caroline, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Essex, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Hanover, King George, King William, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Westmoreland Counties and the independent city of Fredericksburg.

﻿The FEMA Public Assistance program could take years to be fully reimbursed for disaster related expenditures. VDEM is the administrative agency for this grant program.

https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20210318/what-fema-public-assistance

Snow Assistance Local, state, and eligible private non-profit organizations with storm related costs in King George and Stafford Counties may be eligible for reimbursement of 75% of snow removal costs for a period of 48 hours.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Virginia will receive funding for projects to reduce the future funding to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. This program could take 5-7 years to implement. The application phase of this program is 12 months, and then FEMA may take 6-18 months to award the project based on environmental and historic review compliance or technical feasibility review. Federal assistance is approved at 75 percent of the total eligible project costs. Local governments and state agencies will apply through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management as the administrating agency.

https://www.fema.gov/es/grants/mitigation/hazard-mitigationFor more information, please visit VDEM’s Grants page Grants | VDEM (vaemergency.gov)