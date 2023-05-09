Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Margaret O. Daramola as Poet Laureate

By:

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Margaret O. Daramola as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s new Poet Laureate. Ms. Daramola was born in Nigeria and is a student at Hampton University where she is receiving a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Minor in History this spring. A Dean’s List honoree every semester, she is the Vice President of the African Student Association, a member of Hampton University’s Pre-Law Society and was awarded the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship and Student Poet initiative award. The honorary position of Poet Laureate of Virginia serves a term of two years.

“I had the privilege of hearing Ms. Daramola first-hand at the investiture of Hampton University’s President Darrell Williams this past March and was greatly impressed by her presence and passion,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginians will be honored to have such a talented poet represent us as Laureate. I have always believed that the promise of Virginia’s future is represented in young adults like Margaret. Suzanne and I look forward to Margaret blessing Virginians across the Commonwealth with her incredible gift.”