Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA to Expand in Virginia, Creating 79 New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA (MZB-USA), one of the largest vertically integrated coffee companies in North America and the North American operating unit of the Italy-based global coffee roaster and marketer Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, will invest $29.1 million to consolidate and expand operations at its roasting facility in the City of Suffolk. Virginia successfully competed with New Jersey for the project, which will create 79 new jobs.

“Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA’s continued expansion in Virginia speaks volumes about the business climate, infrastructure, and top-notch talent found in the City of Suffolk and the region,” said Governor Youngkin. “Food and beverage processing is Virginia’s second-largest manufacturing sector and one of our fastest-growing industries, thanks to investments by corporate partners like MZB-USA. The company has been based in Hampton Roads for 17 years, and its success here reinforces the Commonwealth as a prime location for international businesses.” “The Commonwealth’s food and beverage industry is a powerhouse for our economy that employs more than 42,000 Virginians, and we are proud that a global brand like Massimo Zanetti Beverage continues its upward trajectory in the City of Suffolk and Hampton Roads,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We congratulate all the partners involved in securing this expansion project that will create 79 new jobs and look forward to the company’s next chapter of growth in the Commonwealth.”

“We are excited to be expanding our business and continuing our partnership with our friends from the City of Suffolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance, which reaffirms our commitment to this community,” said John Boyle, President & CEO, MZB-USA. “This business decision fits with our long-term strategic goals to continue to invest in Hampton Roads. Our proximity to major transit lanes and the Port of Virginia, one of the largest coffee ports in the country, further enhances our position and allows for continued growth, while adding to the economic vitality of the area. Hampton Roads has a business-friendly environment, high quality of life, and a diverse talent pool. We are looking forward to a successful future and adding talented individuals to our existing family of employees here in Suffolk.”

“On behalf of the City of Suffolk, I would like to thank Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA for choosing Suffolk as the home for this expansion project,” said Michael Duman, Mayor, City of Suffolk. “Our city’s prospering food and beverage processing industry is highlighted by MZB-USA’s continued support and job creation in the Suffolk community. It is so rewarding and fulfilling to see MZB-USA continue to invest and grow in our community. MZB believes in Suffolk, and we believe in MZB; thank you for confirming that we are the Caffeine Capital of Virginia.” “Hampton Roads is fortunate that Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA is continuing to invest in Suffolk, also known as Virginia’s caffeine capital,” said Douglas L. Smith, President and CEO, Hampton Roads Alliance. “The company’s corporate headquarters, roasting operations, and a newly constructed distribution center are all located in Suffolk, and it serves as a cornerstone of the region’s growing food and beverage cluster. We’d like to congratulate and thank our partners at Massimo Zanetti, the City of Suffolk, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for continuing to caffeinate the Hampton Roads economy.”

“It is always good news when a company chooses to reinvest here and does so, in part, because of the benefits it gets by moving its cargo across The Port of Virginia,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “Massimo Zanetti Beverage’s decision to expand in Suffolk highlights the pro-business environment in Virginia and the ancillary-type jobs that the port market creates. Our goal is to help Massimo Zanetti capitalize on our performance and grow its business. We look forward to serving as its international trade gateway for years to come.” Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA is among the nation’s largest coffee roasters, with nationally recognized retail brands including Hills Bros.®, Chock full o’Nuts®, Segafredo Zanetti®, Kauai Coffee®, MJB®, and Chase & Sanborn®. In its state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Suffolk, Virginia, the company produces proprietary and private label coffee, tea, and drink mix for customers in all retail and food service channels throughout North America and around the world. In addition, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA franchises Chock full o’Nuts® Coffee Shops and Segafredo Zanetti Espresso® Cafés. Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA is part of the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, comprised of nearly 50 companies operating in over 100 countries. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $450,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Suffolk with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Support for Massimo Zanetti Beverage’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.