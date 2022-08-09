Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Virginia Management Fellows

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the 2022-24 cohort of the Virginia Management Fellows (VMF) program. A collaboration between the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM) and Virginia Tech, the program addresses the Commonwealth’s need for talented, trained, and prepared government leaders.

“We welcome the 10 members of the Virginia Management Fellows fifth cohort,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These Fellows come from across the Commonwealth bringing strong educational background and readiness for rigorous technical training and leadership development programs. The distinctive VMF program allows Virginia to bolster our state workforce helping to develop future leaders of the Commonwealth.”

The General Assembly first approved the program in 2017.

“This cohort marks the fifth anniversary of the VMF program, an important milestone for the state. We are demonstrating our commitment to Virginia’s future leaders,” said Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid.

The Office of the Secretary of Administration oversees the program with program management provided by DHRM and curriculum management by the Virginia Tech School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA). The 10 Fellows are guided by 10 state agency mentors who guide projects as well as offer hands-on agency work and research efforts.

“Our success is evident through the growing interest of state agencies in the Fellows program and in the successful transition of Fellows into roles in state agencies,” said DHRM Director Janet Lawson.

During the two-year leadership and management development certificate program, Virginia Management Fellows learn and practice technical and generalist skills that are important to state agencies.

“As a former Fellow in the inaugural cohort, I know first-hand the depth, knowledge, and experience the VMF program provides to the state and its Fellows. The opportunity to work and learn from some of the Commonwealth’s best and brightest employees is truly like no other,” said Legislative Liaison for the Governor Travis Rickman.

Three 8-month agency rotations give Fellows day-to-day work experience, and they also learn financial management, public budgeting, and other key competencies needed in state government.

Virginia Tech SPIA faculty designed the original program and continually improve learning elements to meet Virginia’s need for high-performance public service. “From data analytics and financial management to leadership habits of practice, Fellows learn critical skills needed now and for the future,” said Leisha LaRiviere, VMF Program Director and Associate Director of Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs.

The 2022 –2024 Virginia Management Fellows are:Negus Assefa, George Washington University and Old Dominion UniversityAnna Isler, The College of William and MaryEdward Cronin, James Madison UniversityKarli Foster, James Madison University and Virginia TechPeter Gregory, Virginia Tech, Brigham Young University and Brigham Young University – HawaiiCole McAndrew, The College of William and MaryAnya Pfeiffer, The University of VirginiaSean Sukol, Virginia Commonwealth University and The College of William and MaryLiam Orr, Christopher Newport UniversityEvan Price, George Mason University

Any questions about the program should be directed to Sarah Frame, DHRM’s VMF Program Manager or to Virginia Tech SPIA’s Dr. Andrew Sharp, VMF Program Manager.

