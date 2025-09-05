Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Nursing Home Oversight Board

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced a newly-established Nursing Home Oversight and Accountability Advisory Board, created under Executive Order 52. The Board includes experienced providers, geriatricians, advocates, and external stakeholders, all dedicated to representing the Commonwealth’s interests in ensuring that nursing home facilities consistently meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and transparency.

“Every Virginian deserves to know that their loved ones are safe, respected, and receiving the highest standard of care in our nursing homes,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This Advisory Board will strengthen oversight, promote transparency, and deliver solutions that protect our most vulnerable seniors. By bringing together providers, advocates, and experts, we are ensuring that families can have confidence their loved ones are cared for with dignity and compassion.”

Governor Youngkin continued: “Supporting the needs of our older adults remains a top priority for my administration. This initiative will carefully evaluate the full spectrum of aging and caregiving challenges, focusing on creating well-rounded solutions that address care deficiencies and improve access for our seniors.”

This announcement follows the recent signing of Executive Order 52, which directs the Virginia Department of Health to convene an Advisory Board on Nursing Home Oversight and Accountability. The Advisory Board’s responsibilities include:

Advising on quality initiatives to raise standards across nursing homes and recommend policies and practices that enhance resident well-being and overall quality of care.

Incorporating diverse expertise from providers, geriatricians, other healthcare professionals with nursing home experience, advocates, and external stakeholders such as the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

Providing recommendations on budgetary, legislative, and administrative measures aimed at strengthening nursing home quality and oversight throughout the Commonwealth.

“The establishment of this advisory board represents a significant commitment to improving long-term care in Virginia,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “In order to attain lasting success with these efforts, we must keep patient care at the center of our collective efforts.”

“Caring for and protecting our elderly population is a responsibility that we take seriously. We are committed to communities where every Virginian can receive care with dignity, safety, and respect,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton.

The Advisory Board will bring together a diverse group of leaders whose backgrounds span health care, direct care, advocacy, law, and community service. Each member was selected for their proven commitment to protecting Virginia’s seniors and their expertise in advancing quality, safety, and accountability in long-term care. Their collective experience will ensure the Board is well-equipped to provide meaningful guidance and drive improvements across nursing home oversight.

Sherrin Alsop, Supervisor, King and Queen County

Peter Anderson, JD, Elder Care Litigation Attorney, Rawls Law Group

Jonathan Cook, President and CEO, LifeSpire of Virginia Senior Living Communities

James Dau, Associate State Director, American Association of Retired Persons

Laura Finch, MS, GNP, RN, Gerontological Nurse Practitioner, Virginia Commonwealth University Center of Aging

Amanda Gannon, Nursing Home Administrator, Green Tree Healthcare

Candace Gilliam, LPN, Direct Care Provider, August Healthcare

Emily Hardy, JD, Elder Law Attorney, Virginia Poverty Law Center

Joanna Heiskill, Advocate, Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities

Carla Hesseltine, Chair, Commonwealth Council in Aging

Chief Baynard Jackson, Fire Chief, Henrico County

Karen Kimsey, Former Director, Department of Medical Assistance Services

Sam Kukich, Executive Director, Dignity for the Aged

Joani Latimer, State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Paige McCleary, Adult Protective Services Division Director, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Cheryl Roberts, JD, Director, Department of Medical Assistance Services

James Sherlock, Retired U.S. Navy Captain

Dr. Karen Shelton, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Health

Corie Tillman Wolf, JD, Board of Long-Term Care Administrators Executive Director, Department of Health Professions

Todd Barnes, NHA, MED, Administrator, Department of Veterans Services

Virginia currently has nearly 300 licensed nursing homes serving approximately 33,000 residents, with most facilities certified to receive federal funding. The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Licensure and Certification (OLC) is responsible for inspecting these homes to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations, investigating complaints, and safeguarding resident well-being. However, OLC faces significant staffing shortages, with a 42% vacancy rate among inspectors. Combined with increasing complaint volumes, this has led to operational challenges and delays.

To address these issues, the Commonwealth has enacted legislation to fully fund inspector positions and allow the State Health Commissioner to provide greater enforcement authority. Moving forward, the Virginia Department of Health is launching a comprehensive plan focused on aggressively recruiting and training inspectors, adopting new technologies to streamline complaint handling, and enhancing transparency through a public nursing home information portal. Additionally, the Advisory Board will guide improvements in oversight and quality of care. These measures aim to strengthen protections for Virginia’s most vulnerable seniors and ensure their safety, dignity, and quality of life.