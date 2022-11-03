Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Progress on Partnership for Petersburg

RICHMOND, VA — Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin provided a comprehensive update on the Partnership for Petersburg across six primary areas that are essential pillars to creating a thriving Petersburg. Governor Youngkin also participated in a ribbon cutting for a new Park and Ride deck at the Multimodal Transit Center which was built to replace the existing aging bus stop in downtown Petersburg.

“Our goal over the past few months has been to break down silos and provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to the unique challenges of Petersburg,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With more than 40 initiatives under six distinct pillars, the Partnership for Petersburg is doing just that. The spirit of Virginia is alive and well in Petersburg, and together, we are building a Commonwealth that honors, uplifts and supports all communities”.

“The Partnership for Petersburg initiative created by Governor Youngkin is quickly addressing the many challenges our city has experienced for decades,” said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham. “There are economic development projects underway including the announcement today that Petersburg will accept proposals this month for a full-service, health-conscious grocery store designed to serve all citizens. Governor Youngkin and his team have been instrumental in attracting several grocers to the table for Petersburg.”

“Governor Glenn Youngkin has given concrete examples of how he plans to help Petersburg. These initiatives are not just fluff. In my lifetime, I have not seen a governor bring more positive, productive, and substantive change to the City of Petersburg than Governor Youngkin,” said Senator Joe Morrissey.

“It was great receiving an update from our Governor about the Partnership for Petersburg initiatives. With the Ramada coming down and the transit station opening today, we are sending a very clear message: Petersburg is open for business. I am excited about our city’s future,” said Delegate Kim Taylor.