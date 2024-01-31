Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Release of Virginia Permit Transparency Website

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has launched the Virginia Permit Transparency (VPT) website to increase transparency and efficiency in the state’s permitting processes. VPT provides a centralized platform for users to track permit applications and filter results by agency, application number, locality, and more.



Currently, permits from three agencies are available on the website: Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Virginia Energy (ENERGY), and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC). Additional agencies will be added in the coming months. The program was first launched as a pilot program last year at DEQ and has won the “2023 State Program Innovation Award” from the Environmental Council of the States.



“The Commonwealth of Virginia continues to drive innovation in transparency and accountability for government. VPT is another example of Virginia setting the standard for the rest of the country,” said Director of the Office of Regulatory Management Andrew Wheeler, whose office is leading the VPT development and expansion.

