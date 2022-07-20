Administration Education Events Local 

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces State Board For Community Colleges Appointments

HRM Staff , , ,

By: Governor Youngkin Press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen the State Board for Community Colleges appointments.  “We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community college board,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “They will ensure our community colleges are fueling the talent and skill development that Virginia’s students, communities, and businesses need to thrive. These three appointees will protect freedom of speech and inquiry, nurture wellbeing and mental health, and promote affordability and accessibility across our campuses. Together with this board and a new chancellor, we will create a best-in-class community college system that will prepare students for success in work and life.”

BOARD APPOINTMENTSEDUCATIONSTATE BOARD FOR COMMUNITY COLLEGES

  • Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce of City of Chesapeake, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Community Foundation 
  • Bruce J. Meyer of Virginia Beach, President, Meyer Group Insurance 
  • Dr. Michael E. Wooten of Woodbridge, Former U.S. Department of Education Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger and to receive our Weekly Newsletter