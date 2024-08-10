Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces the Opening of a New EarthLink® Call Center in Norton, Virginia

The leading internet service provider in the country is extending its U.S. sales and customer support operations to the picturesque core of Southwest Virginia.

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that EarthLink announced the official opening of a state-of-the-art call center in Norton, Virginia. As the nation’s leading internet service provider renowned for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, EarthLink has reached another significant milestone.

“Earthlink’s decision to expand into Norton at Project Intersection reaffirms Virginia’s position as the top state for business and that Southwest Virginia is accelerating with growing job opportunities and company expansions,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We welcome Earthlink to booming Southwest Virginia and we look forward to seeing firsthand the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on the region’s prosperity and vitality.”

This milestone, in the fashion of a 30,000-square-foot facility, not only signifies a significant expansion for EarthLink but also heralds a new economic opportunity for Southwest Virginia. This facility is purposefully located with a panoramic view of the Jefferson National Forest situated in the Project Intersection development at 10375 Pinnacle Drive in Wise County. EarthLink’s new call center, a substantial upgrade from its previous facilities, is poised to foster local economic development by bringing 285 new jobs to the region. This investment underscores EarthLink’s dedication to providing exceptional customer support while leveraging Southwest Virginia’s highly skilled workforce.

“Virginia is proud to have EarthLink as a partner in our economy and in broadband service,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “EarthLink sets a high standard for customer care and for workforce development in the region goals and standards we share.”

The establishment of the call center was made possible through collaborative efforts with local stakeholders, including Senator Todd Pillion, Delegate Terry Kilgore and the LENOWISCO Planning District, who played pivotal roles in attracting EarthLink to Southwest Virginia.

“EarthLink’s expansion into Southwest Virginia is a true testament to all that Southwest Virginia has to offer – a high-quality workforce and endless opportunities for expansion,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore. “I am delighted to have Earthlink located at Project Intersection in Wise County, and I can’t wait to see how they grow and prosper.”

This initiative aligns with EarthLink’s enduring reputation for operational excellence and leadership in customer service within the telecommunications industry. Over the years, EarthLink has consistently set benchmarks for service quality and innovation, earning trust and loyalty from customers nationwide. By expanding their capabilities with this new initiative to Southwest Virginia, EarthLink reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of customer care and operational efficiency, ensuring continued satisfaction and reliability for its growing customer base.