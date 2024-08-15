Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces the Virginia Derby to Become Kentucky Derby in 2025

On August 11, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia Derby had earned the prestigious distinction as a qualifying race for the Kentucky Derby at the Colonial Downs racetrack.



“The future for thoroughbred racing in Virginia is bright and this opportunity will allow us to shine on horseracing’s biggest stage. Churchill Downs has worked with partners throughout the Commonwealth to reinvigorate Virginia’s proud legacy of thoroughbred racing and secure our place as a world-class destination for racing fans and equine talent from around the world and in our own backyard,” said Youngkin.



The Virginia Racing Commission approved the Virginia Derby to be held next year on March 15, 2025. The winner of the Virginia Derby will be awarded 50 qualifying points for a post position at the starting gate for the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2025, at the legendary Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.



The CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated Bill Carstanjen is excited about the investment for the community. “We are thankful for the support of the community and elected officials, and we look forward to many years of continued collaboration as we work to grow this sport and industry throughout Virginia,” said Carstanjen.

