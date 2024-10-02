Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Receives Expedited Major Disaster Declaration

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that President Biden has granted Virginia’s request for an expedited Federal Major Disaster Declaration due to impacts from Hurricane Helene. This declaration will provide additional support to individuals and local governments impacted in Virginia.

“This is the most significant disaster in the Commonwealth since 2011, and due to the severity and magnitude of the damages, we are thankful that Virginia was able to get this expedited disaster declaration so that we can continue this long process of recovery,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This will allow us to get resources to our impacted communities and Virginians as fast as possible. We will continue to work to add jurisdictions as additional assessments occur in impacted areas.

“I want to thank our local responders, volunteers, federal partners, and the Virginia Emergency Support Team who have been working day and night to assist with ongoing response and recovery operations. Thank you to Senator Warner, Senator Kaine and Congressman Morgan Griffith for your support during this recovery effort and together, we will make it through.”

The declaration allows for federal funding to be made available to affected individuals in Giles, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wythe Counties and the independent city of Galax.

The Administration will continue to seek to add jurisdictions and at this time, federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the Counties of Bedford, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe, and the Independent Cities of Bristol, Covington, Danville, Galax, Norton, and Radford.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

To access FEMA’s emergency assistance application click HERE.

This declaration is in addition to the federal emergency declaration that was approved on September 29, 2024.