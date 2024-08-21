Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Students Starting to Recover from Post-Pandemic Learning Loss

On August 20, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks on Virginia’s annual assessment of student performance. Virginia schools have shown significant learning recovery as students in Grades 3-8 showed some improvement in the Standards of Learning testing in Math and Reading in the 2023-2024 school year.



This resulted from the efforts from the local educators part of Virginia’s ALL In Virginia initiative, a $418 million multi-year initiative lasting through the 2025-2026 school year, initiated by Governor Glenn Youngkin in September 2023 to improve attendance, accelerate literacy, and prioritize learning in Virginia classrooms in grades 3-8.



After intense focus from school divisions, parents, and community members as part of ALL In, Virginia’s K-12 chronic absenteeism rate has decreased by 16 percent since 2022-2023. 40,974 fewer students were chronically absent in 2023-2024 than in 2022-2023.



“Since day one, our commitment to Virginia’s students has been a primary focus, and last year, on a bipartisan basis, Virginia went ALL In to tackle core issues in K-12 education: attendance, literacy, and learning loss,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It’s clear our ALL In Virginia strategy is working, the signs are appearing and Virginia’s students and parents are benefiting from our collective efforts.”



“These results show that Virginia students are beginning to recover from the post-pandemic learning loss they suffered after 2020 and 2021,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “I’m proud of the way so many of our teachers and educators committed themselves to the ALL In high-intensity tutoring, and these results show that we are starting to make a real difference.”



Statewide Grades 3-8 Reading SOL Results



70% of school divisions showed student improvement in Reading SOL scores (93 school divisions)



Statewide Grades 3-8 Math SOL Results



75% of school divisions showed student improvement in Math SOL scores (99 school divisions)



Statewide High School SOL Results



In math, high school students raised their SOL results to 84% in 2023-2024 from 81% in 2022-2023, seeing increased pass rates on all 3 high school math end-of-course exams.



In reading, high school students showed a slight decrease in SOL results with 84% of students passing in 2023-2024 versus 85% passing in 2022-2023 on the reading exam.



In science, high school students showed slight improvement in their SOL results rising to 71% in 2023-2024 from 70% in 2022-2023, seeing increased pass rates on all 3 high school science end-of-course exams.



Statewide K-12 Chronic Absenteeism Reduction



Virginia’s K-12 schools saw a 16% reduction in students who were chronically absent last year. The rate of chronic absenteeism fell to 16.1% in 2023-2024 from 19.3% in 2022-2023.



All K-12 students had 1,276,522 fewer absent days, which increased to 8,935,654 hours of instruction.



In 3-8 Reading:



Economically disadvantaged students doubled the rate of growth of all students post-pandemic.



English learners’ rate of growth in reading was more than 6 times the rate of growth of all students.



Students with disabilities’ rate of growth in reading was 1.7 times the rate of growth of all students.



In 3-8 Math:



Economically disadvantaged students more than doubled the rate of growth of all students post-pandemic.



English learners have almost doubled their performance in math post-pandemic.



Students with disabilities’ rate of growth in math was 1.2 times the rate of growth of all students.



Black students’ rate of growth was 3 times the rate of growth of all students.

