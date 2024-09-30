Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia’s Federal Emergency Declaration Has Been Approved to Aid Recovery Efforts in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Youngkin announced today that the Commonwealth’s request for a federal emergency declaration for Public Assistance, Emergency Protective Measures and Direct Federal Assistance is approved, supporting the counties of Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe and the City of Galax.

The Commonwealth will continue to work with our federal partners to pursue all avenues for assistance programs.

Additionally, the Governor and First Lady visited Independence, Fries, Pembroke, Narrows and Bisset Park, VA today to thank first responders and reinforce the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to support these affected communities in their recovery efforts. During his visit, he was joined by: Congressman Morgan Griffith, Virginia Delegate Jed Arnold, Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth, and Virginia Delegate Jason Ballard.

“Hurricane Helene’s impacts were felt across Southwest Virginia and the impacts are heart wrenching. Immediately, we went to work to request additional federal assistance on top of the state and local assistance that we are already providing. Thank you to President Biden, Senator Warner, Senator Kaine and Congressman Griffith for their support and continued coordination to provide assistance to Virginians in need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Today, I visited some of the impacted counties to reiterate that we are praying for all affected Virginians and we’re working to restore power, communications, water, and cell phone coverage immediately. State and local officials are coordinating to ensure that key essentials such as water and food are available to those that need it. As we begin the recovery process, Virginians in need can go to VAemergency.gov or dial 211 for help. At the state and local level, we will remain continually engaged to ensure Virginians get the support and help that they need in the aftermath of this powerful storm. I am proud of Virginia first responders for their assistance, the grit and resilience of Virginians and together, we will get through this.”

RESOURCES FOR VIRGINIANS

For tips on recovering from a disaster, please visit: www.ready.gov/recovering-disaster.

Additional information on the damage assessment process can be found at: www.fema.gov/disaster/how-declared.

For roadways, the public should report any concerns such as flooding, downed trees or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

For those who need help with cleanup/debris management you can contact the cleanup hotline for Hurricane Helene at 1-844-965-1386.

Contact your local emergency management office for details on local sheltering operations and supply needs at: https://lemd.vdem.virginia.gov/Public/.

A State of Emergency was declared by Governor Youngkin on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The VEST transitioned to Red: Full Activation Friday, September 27 at 7:00 am, and Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) have activated for 24-hour shifts.

SUMMARY OF ALL EMERGENCY ACTIONS TAKEN

The governor has submitted a Direct Federal Assistance request to FEMA on September 28, 2024.

Over 70 rescues were made in the state.

An Energy Restoration Task Force is standing up today to address the power outages across the state.

A Feeding Task Force spearheaded by DSS is standing up to address feeding those displaced in SW VA.

VDEM has deployed our communications cache assets to support internet and cellular coverage in impacted areas.

A team from the National Weather Service is heading out to survey a few locations with possible tornado damage – results to come later today.

Debris clearance continues with teams from a number of agencies.

Commonwealth of Virginia Incident Management Team (COVIMT) has deployed a team of 12 to assist Grayson County.

Meals and water were sent to support SW VA, with another round deploying today.

EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) Assistance to Tennessee hospital rescue mission yesterday; standing by to assist any additional requests today.