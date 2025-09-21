Governor Youngkin Announces Virginia’s First in Nation USDA Farm Program

Partnership between the Youngkin Administration, VDACS, and USDA delivers nation’s first operational disaster recovery program for farmers and timber landowners impacted by Hurricane Helene

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virginia is the first state in the nation to launch the Farm Recovery Block Grant Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Beginning Monday, September 22, 2025, farmers and timber landowners in designated localities can apply for direct financial assistance to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. Through the leadership of the Youngkin Administration and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), Virginia moved quickly to partner with USDA and turn this program from an agreement on paper into real, on-the-ground relief for its citizens.

“Virginia is proud to lead the nation in delivering recovery aid to farmers and timber landowners still recovering from Hurricane Helene,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The opening of this program reflects the power of state and federal collaboration, providing meaningful support to communities that provide so much to our Commonwealth and our nation. I want to thank Secretary Rollins and her team for their partnership in delivering for Virginia’s farmers and timber landowners.”

“Agriculture and forestry are vitally important to Virginia’s economy and serve as the backbone of commerce in the Southwest and Southside areas of the Commonwealth. This grant funding provides critical, direct support to farmers and timber landowners in those areas and helps them restore their operations to be productive contributors to their communities and our state,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I would like to thank everyone at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Department of Forestry, and Virginia Cooperative Extension for working together to roll out this new funding opportunity.”

VDACS is hosting a virtual Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant public training session on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., to provide an overview of the program and application process. To register for this training session click here. A recording of a previous session is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/about-farm-recovery-block-grant.shtml.

Through this partnership with USDA, VDACS is administering the Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant Program and will provide $60.9 million in disaster assistance through direct payments to eligible applicants in 27 designated localities. These include Bedford, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe counties; and the independent cities of Bristol, Covington, Danville, Galax, Norton, and Radford.

The block-grant funding is intended to assist farmers and timber owners with certain losses that are not covered by other federal disaster assistance programs. Funding claims for this grant opportunity may be submitted for timber losses; damage to certain farm infrastructure to include farm buildings, roads, and bridges used to access crop or livestock production areas; aquaculture; market loss; perennial crop loss; and plasticulture losses. Eligible producers can begin submitting applications on Monday, September 22, 2025, and the application period will remain open for 45 days, closing on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Applicants will need to apply for the Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant using the online application that is accessible from the VDACS website at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/about-farm-recovery-block-grant.shtml. The online platform requires each applicant to establish an account that VDACS will review and approve. Following this registration approval, applicants will then be asked to supply a variety of identifying information and documentation to substantiate their eligible losses.

To receive Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant funding, producers who apply for certain losses must agree to acquire and maintain USDA Risk Management coverage for a period of two crop years. These losses include market loss, future economic loss, plasticulture, and aquaculture claims.

VDACS staff and Virginia Cooperative Extension agents are available via telephone, email or in-person to aid applicants in navigating the online application portal. Applicants that have limited or no computer access should contact their local Virginia Cooperative Extension office for assistance in identifying options.