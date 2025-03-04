Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virtual Statewide Hiring Event

Over 300 employers across the Commonwealth joining tomorrow’s event to hire for almost 10,000 open positions

RICHMOND, VA — Following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s launch of VirginiaHasJobs.com last week, Virginia Works – the Commonwealth’s department for workforce and advancement – announced a statewide virtual hiring event taking place tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5th, from 10 am-3 pm. This online job fair connects job seekers with a wide range of both public and private employers in industries and regions across the Commonwealth, in real time. Over 4,400 job seekers have already registered, with more than 300 employers ready to meet Virginia’s talent.

“Virginia is open for business and ready to help you succeed, offering opportunities for anyone navigating a career transition,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Your experience is invaluable, your skills are transferable, and you have access to a broad range of job opportunities in America’s Top State for Business. With our resources and support, we’re here to help you thrive in Virginia’s robust job market.”

Participating employers include over 150 private sector employers and 75 state and local government agencies from northern Virginia to Hampton Roads to southwest Virginia, representing industries from manufacturing to defense to healthcare and more. “Many of the Commonwealth’s major employers including CACI International, Newport News Shipbuilding, and HCA – not to mention our state agencies and local governments – are participating and offering open positions in information technology, engineering, administration, and healthcare, just to name a few,” commented Bryan Slater, Virginia’s Secretary of Labor.

Virtual employer “booths” will offer job search resources, job descriptions, and live video interview opportunities, while other resource booths will provide specific help for job seekers who are veterans or who may qualify for specialized training or services. “Collaborating with our partners at the local level through Virginia Career Works and with our colleagues at the Virginia Employment Commission to get the word out to unemployed Virginians has been a critical aspect of this effort – along with an innovative digital platform Premier Virtual that helps us provide a flexible, focused, and effective experience that you can take part in from wherever you are located,” said Nicole Overley, Commissioner of Virginia Works. “Our goal is to provide a multitude of digital and in-person support to help every Virginian navigate career transitions and help every employer in the Commonwealth find the skilled and qualified talent that they need.”

Registration is still open for both job seekers and employers.

Virginia Works’ network of partners is committed to helping every Virginian navigate career transitions and helping employers find and hire talent. For more information on Virginia Has Jobs and resources for federal workers, please visit www.virginiahasjobs.com.