Governor Glenn Youngkin Assesses Storm Damage Caused by Hurricane Helene in Southwest Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin assesses storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Damascus, Virginia on September 28, 2024. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Youngkin visited Damascus in Southwest Virginia today alongside U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith, State Senator Todd Pillion, and Delegate Israel O’Quinn to assess the storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene and emphasized the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting the affected communities in their recovery efforts.

“We are heartbroken for all Virginians and Americans who have suffered in the wake of Hurricane Helene. We’re incredibly proud of our brave first responders from around the Commonwealth who have saved countless lives, and we are deeply grateful to those working tirelessly to restore electricity, communication, and food supplies,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We’ve immediately started the initial damage assessment process necessary to request a federal disaster relief declaration and I will immediately make that request once this work is completed. The grit, courage, and perseverance of Southwest Virginians will guide us through this difficult time. There’s a lot of work ahead, but together, I know Southwest Virginia will rebuild stronger than ever. May God continue to be with everyone affected, and may we continue to uplift and support one another in this time of need.”

“First responders are the unwavering heartbeat amid the chaos of natural disasters, embodying courage and compassion as they run toward danger to bring hope and healing,” said Secretary of Public Safety Terry Cole. “I want to thank all the jurisdictions across the Commonwealth for their outstanding coordination, which is a powerful testament to our proactive disaster preparedness. The state will continue to support local officials to distribute emergency supplies including water and other critical needs to the most affected communities. Together, we are uniting our resources and expertise to protect lives and restore hope in the face of overwhelming adversity.”

RESOURCES FOR VIRGINIANS

For tips on recovering from a disaster, please visit: www.ready.gov/recovering-disaster.

Additional information on the damage assessment process can be found at: www.fema.gov/disaster/how-declared.

For roadways, the public should report any concerns such as flooding, downed trees or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

For those who need help with cleanup/debris management you can contact the cleanup hotline for Hurricane Helene at 1-844-965-1386.

Information on FEMA’s public assistance can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.

Contact your local emergency management office for details on local sheltering operations and supply needs at: https://lemd.vdem.virginia.gov/Public/.

STORM UPDATE

In our affected areas, it is still important to exercise caution to protect one’s life, and response agencies are still working swift water missions. There are many residents and businesses affected that are in need of support whether it be debris clearance, shelter, food, or other resources. The Virginia Emergency Support Team stood up 3 Task Forces to tackle some of the largest complex issues as they work alongside the localities across the Commonwealth:

Power Restoration Task Force

Food and Water Distribution Force

Volunteer & Donations Management Task Force

We are working closely with State, Federal, and private sector partners to meet the needs of our communities across the commonwealth. The major areas of focus aside from life safety, is debris management and beginning administrative processes to assist with recovery. VDEM is currently working with FEMA, VDEM Recovery Staff, and local Emergency Managers to initiate the Preliminary Damage Assessment process. The results of the damage assessments are necessary to apply for federal disaster recovery assistance, which the Governor will do as soon as initial assessments are complete. State and federal disaster programs are structured so that certain criteria have to be met to determine eligibility. Damage assessments assist in determining if those criteria are met and what the extent of the damages are from the disaster. Additional information on the damage assessment process can be found at www.fema.gov/disaster/how-declared.

SUMMARY OF ALL EMERGENCY ACTIONS TAKEN IN LAST 36 HOURS