Governor Glenn Youngkin Attends a Tax Relief Discussion in Fredericksburg

By: Press, Governor Youngkin

Richmond, Virginia – Governor Glenn Youngkin will visit with business leaders and community leaders to discuss tax relief for Virginians in Fredericksburg. Event Details for Thursday, March 3rd:Governor Youngkin Attends a Tax Relief Discussion: Iron Pig Offroad1:00PM7 Rodney Ln.Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Members of the media interested in covering the event with Governor Youngkin must RSVP to press@governor.virginia.gov by 12:00PM on March 3rd with the following details: OutletList: (Camera/Photographer/Reporter)Full NameEvent AttendingEmailPhone Number

