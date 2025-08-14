Governor Glenn Youngkin Briefs Joint Money Committee On 2025 Budget

Good morning. Chair Lucas, Chair Torian, Chair Watts, Members and staff of the Joint Money Committees. Friends of the General Assembly. Lieutenant Governor Earle Sears, my amazing Cabinet who was served so dutifully, and of course, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin. Thank you for the opportunity to provide an update on the Commonwealth’s 2025 Fiscal Year.

I am also excited about the opportunity to talk about where Virginia must continue to go in order to keep delivering for the 8.8 million people that we are so privileged to serve here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. As we gather here on August 14th, one month into our Fiscal Year of 2026, I see Four Truths in our great Commonwealth’s current financial standing.

One, Virginia is as financially strong as she has ever been.

Two, the outperformance we saw in FY 2025, and see again in the first month of 2026, combined with carry-over balances from 2025, creates $1.7 billion in cash cushion as we head into fiscal year 2026. Based on what we know today, this cushion and the prudent nature of our 2026 forecast, provide great confidence that we can achieve the budget for the second year of this biennium.

Three, our economic development successes and the resulting business investment and job growth are foundational for our current and future financial strength. We must continue to champion pro-business policies: deregulation, protecting right-to-work, investing in business ready sites and workforce readiness, and not adopting anti-business practices that have been seen in many states that are falling behind.

And four, many of the concerns expressed earlier this year have receded. Some do persist, such as the expected reduction in the federal workforce and how quickly these Virginians will find new opportunities in the Commonwealth’s deep well of available jobs, which is currently estimated to be roughly 250,000 available and unfilled positions.

And while the $1.7 billion cash cushion provides great comfort, there is important work to do in advance of my December Budget submission, including our GACRE process. I look forward to working together working together as we have done the past three and a half years to bring that process to fruition.

The strength and success we see today is no accident – it is the result of very intentional decisions made by all of us. Intentional decisions to lift up opportunity in the Commonwealth of Virginia and these decisions are yielding dividends. They’re enabling us to Compete and to Win.

As I said, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s fiscal position is as strong as it has ever been. During our Administration, we collectively have run surplus after surplus after surplus. Totaling $10 billion in excess revenue.

We have large carry over balance, funds appropriated, but not spent, thanks to prudent fiscal management and bringing efficiency back to government. We have maintained a conservative debt load, with an incremental borrowing capacity available of $1.3 billion per year.

Our rainy day fund balances at fiscal year end 2025 were $4.7 billion. Well done. We have a strong balance sheet. And that strong balance sheet is reflected in our sterling AAA credit rating which was recently reaffirmed. Reaffirmed, even as our neighbors in Maryland and DC saw theirs downgraded. Because it’s not about geography, it’s about responsible fiscal management.

My friends, we have collectively seen success even exceeding even optimistic expectations. We again outperformed in Fiscal Year 2025, and we are ahead in the first month of FY 26.

In the fiscal year just ended, Virginia outperformed our original expectations by nearly $2.7 billion, or an additional $572 million above the $2.1 billion that was in reforecast that we agreed budget amendments this past spring.

General fund revenues grew by more than 6% over the past fiscal year. To start the new fiscal year, July revenues grew 7.3% year-over-year, exceeding projections by nearly $145 million. Wage growth and consumer spending has been strong, lifting sales tax collections up as well, coming in 2.2% higher compared to this time last year.

Individual income taxes were up 7.8% in 2025. While corporate income taxes were down 1.5%, we have built a cash cushion as I mentioned of $1.7 billion as of Aug 1st.

Aside from this cash cushion, given the strong performance in 2025, 2026 forecasted revenue only requires growth of $127 million or 0.4% over 2025 results of $31.2 billion to meet plan.

Our strong revenue enables us to invest, to save, and yes, to provide substantial tax relief.

From Day One, we collectively recognized that there are Winning States and there are Losing States. And we decided that we were going to be a Winning State. We needed to invest in the building blocks of a dynamic economy. Things like site development so when companies make the decision to come to Virginia, there is a great shovel-ready site waiting for them to begin construction upon.

And when you invest in those critical building blocks…and when you lower the tax burdens by providing $9 billion in tax relief that we have again collectively provided Virginians in our Administration…when you streamline regulations by 25%, saving the taxpayer $1.2 billion annually…we kick an amazing and virtuous cycle into high gear.

A cycle we have seen play out over and over again these past three and a half years. A reinforcing cycle that leads to revenue growth. Revenue growth driven by more businesses coming to Virginia. Revenue growth driven by more people working in Virginia. Revenue growth driven by more people moving to Virginia. By more people paying taxes in Virginia.

And when you have strong revenue, it allows all of us to invest in key priorities like education, public safety, health care and behavioral health. It allows us to build a strong rainy day fund that is one of the strongest in the nation. And it allows us to deliver the tax relief that keeps us competitive with our neighboring states – all of whom, except Maryland, are reducing tax burdens.

From Day One, we have locked arms and we have been clear that we needed to run a “both/and” gameplan, not an “either/or” one. Every single year we have funded record investments to keep Virginians safe. We funded record investments to keep Virginians healthy. We funded record investments to support students and teachers across the Commonwealth.

We’ve done this, and meanwhile we have been able to provide over $9 billion in tax relief. Tax relief that belongs to the people who earned it, not the government.

Foundational to our current fiscal strength has been successful economic development and strong job growth all across the Commonwealth. The Compete to Win agenda has put us in the driver’s seat to keep steering Virginia’s financial future in high gear.

We’ve seen this Compete to Win agenda deliver and pay dividends time and time again.

Over the past three and a half years, the Commonwealth has secured over $125 billion in capital commitments to invest. To build new factories. To build new headquarters. To build new research centers. To build new distribution centers. Right here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. By companies who see Virginia as their long term future home. And, of course, what does all this investment result in? Lots and lots of great jobs.

Today, we have over 265,000 more people working in Virginia than when we all started together three and a half years ago. Over 265,000 more people who have heard those powerful three words: “You Are Hired.”

Virginia has roughly 250,000 open jobs today. Jobs driven in part by the over 15,000 high-growth startups that have opened in Virginia in the last three years. And on top of that the $125 billion in business commitments underpins an additional 80,000 jobs that will provide future opportunity for Virginians across the great Commonwealth.

And because Virginia Has Jobs…because we’re Competing to Win… and because we are a Top Destination for Talent, more people are choosing to call Virginia their home. Perhaps most the important measure, in 2023, we reversed the decade-long trend of out-migration. Now, I know it is not surprising to anyone here that mention this since I talked about it our very first moment together. But for the first time in a long time, more people moved into Virginia than moved away to the other 49 states!

But this virtuous cycle…the successful economic development…this strong job growth…budget surpluses…none of it happens on its own. Because to win, we collectively have to compete. You have to compete for talent. Compete for jobs. Compete for growth and for economic development.

We’ve witnessed opportunity grow all across the Commonwealth as we have successfully competed. But my message today is that no matter where you are in Virginia…everyone needs to be engaging in economic development. We should be collaborating at all levels. Across the state like we do particularly with our great support from our MEI members, but also local levels as well. We should be working to grow all economies.

Bottom line, most localities compete like crazy. And while some areas win more than others, they all are competing, winning, and growing and seeing the benefits for their citizens.

They work hand-in-hand with VEDP, hand-in-hand with the Department of Energy, DHCD, and of course, hand-in-hand with our legislature. Hand-in-hand with the effort you all put in, in order to help us bring economic opportunity.

We have been providing incentives and investing in sites and building workforce and Virginians are the beneficiary. However, a there are select counties that have not been eager to collaborate to offer the kinds of incentives are necessary to attract business opportunities and it means they are losing out on opportunities.

So, I would ask all of us to lock arms. Lock arms together with areas that might be late to the party, or chosen not to attend the party at all: it isn’t too late. It’s not too late to engage in the collaboration that leads to winning and economic growth.

One community that has been especially resilient this past year has been Southwest Virginia. Hurricane Helene brought destruction and devastation that truly shocked us all. Virginians were affected by the storm, including our farmers and forestland owners.

But Southwest stood strong. And our Administration and General Assembly stood strong with them every step of the way to help Southwest recover and rebuild. Recently, Virginia became one of the only two states in the nation to sign a block grants with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Block grants that can flow directly to our farmers and forest land owners to unlock opportunity to recover.

This critical aid will in fact flow starting next month. This aid will keep Virginia’s rural economy strong and resilient. And they will guarantee our first and third largest private industries, agriculture and forestry, continue to feed, fuel and clothe the citizens across the Commonwealth and across this great nation.

The strong foundation we have built gives me every confidence that the Spirit of Virginia will continue to thrive and the Commonwealth will continue to soar. But for that to happen, we need to continue to do the right things – to do the things that we know work – and candidly not to do the wrong things.

What do I mean by that? It means we need to continue investing in sites. It means we need to continue to drive workforce development and our talent accelerator program and our innovation partnership. It means we must protect Right to Work! We need not impose government mandates on businesses. It also means that we all need to pull together and recognize our ongoing power challenges that we have in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

VCEA is not working for Virginia. We know VCEA isn’t working because energy bills are too high, and ratepayers are the ones paying the prices. We know VCEA isn’t working because we are too reliant on importing too much power from out of state. We know VCEA isn’t working because $5.5 billion in compliance costs are projected to be passed along to ratepayers over the next 10 years. And we know VCEA isn’t working because we face a looming reliability crisis, without enough baseload power to meet Virginia’s growing energy needs.

So, as we collectively head into the Fall and the next legislative cycle, I encourage all of us to come together to figure out how we unwind VCEA and make power work for Virginia.

Keeping Virginia thriving also means working productively with the federal government. There is no substitute for doing the work, for picking up the phone, and calling people to arrive at real solutions.

We’ve had approximately $2.5 billion of federal programs and grants that were paused at some point over the course of this year. We’ve been able to constructively work to get $2.1 of the $2.5 billion flowing again. And of the remaining $420 million, roughly $300 million was COVID funding that was set to expire anyway. Finally, one thing we need to make sure we don’t do is revert back when Virginia that wasn’t business friendly.

I’ve said this many times. We compete in the SEC of economic development. We see the best competitors from the best states that are doing everything they can to not just win economic development projects from us, but to encourage companies that are here to move away.

The competition is fierce. And Virginia has not only been competing, we’ve been winning. And we need to keep it that way.

As I said, we are in an incredibly strong financial position. We’re even in a stronger position today than we were just a few months ago.

Let me say that again: we are in a stronger position today because we have more money and less uncertainty than we did six months ago.

Many of the things that caused some uncertainty earlier in the year have been addressed. The stock market is at an all-time high. Trade deals are getting cut. And D.C. gridlock has not materialized.

That doesn’t mean that all risks are alleviated, and there is always more work to do, but we are in a position to achieve our 2026 budget.

To that end, recent changes to Medicaid and SNAP will be addressed in my December submission for the next biennium budget.

Just yesterday I issued two Executive Directives; One on unlocking federal rural health care transformation funds and the second on reducing SNAP error rates.

Rural healthcare providers can receive help from HR1. And because of the actions we are taking, Virginia stands to receive at least $500 million, and possibly up to $1 billion, to drive rural health care transformation and expand services in the rural parts of our state.

I do want to be clear. Changes to Medicaid are not taking coverage away from anyone. I want to say that again: not a single Virginian is “losing access” to Medicaid or getting kicked off the program. Not 40,000 Virginians. Not whatever number some are saying on a given day. No Virginians are losing their Medicaid coverage.

Medicaid was designed for persons with disabilities, the elderly who need long term care support, and families with children in poverty. It was never designed to be permanent health care for able bodied people who are capable of working, going to school or volunteering in their communities.

Starting in 2027, to be eligible for Medicaid, enrollees who are able-bodied adults without dependents to care for, are going to have to either work, go to school, engage or community service, or some combination of those three, for 18 and a half hours a week. 18 and a half hours a week or 80 hours a month.

I believe this is fair. And it will ensure we strengthen and protect the program for the people it was designed for, but it also opens up an avenue to dignity. To get a job, to go to school, or volunteer in our communities.

Regarding SNAP, the reality is that Virginia’s error rate is too high, and has been that way for nearly a decade. Based on the error rate, states will have to pay a state share starting in 2027.

These programs are administered by the localities, not the state, and many localities have significant issues that drive-up the state’s average error rate. We are going to work. We are going to go to work together. We are with the localities to get our error rate down and drive Virginia’s state share which could be reduced to zero. To the lowest place we can get it.

My friends, over the past three and a half years we have been on an amazing journey…together. A journey where we have grown, A journey where we have unlocked opportunity and lifted people up across the Commonwealth.

A journey where we have strengthened the Spirit of Virginia together. And a journey that has led to Virginia being as strong financially as she has ever been.

And while pride is a bad thing, I have to say I am proud of the progress we have made together. I am confident that if we continue working together on shared priorities, we continue to work together to deliver policies that we know work, we continue to work together to put Virginians first, then this great Commonwealth’s future will continue to be bright and Virginia will continue to lead the nation.

I want to thank all of you again for your partnership, your collaboration, and for the collective work that has made Virginia the very best state in America to live, to work, and to raise a family.

May God bless you. May He continue to bless the great Commonwealth of Virginia and again I thank you for entertaining my comments this morning.

Thank you.