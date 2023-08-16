Governor Glenn Youngkin Celebrates Opening of 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension

By: Office of Governor Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today celebrated the new, 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes to Fredericksburg opening to mainline traffic late on August 17, 2023, at a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

“Our robust economy is getting another boost today as the 95 Express Lanes provide faster, more reliable transportation along one of the Commonwealth’s busiest stretches of highway,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Through the continued power of public-private partnerships, investment in local and regional communities, and booming job creation, we are solidifying Virginia’s status as a great place to do business.”

The $670 million project, a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Transurban, broke ground in 2019. Construction of the project was led by a joint venture of Branch Flatiron.

From groundbreaking to completion, the extension is expected to deliver economic development benefits to the Fredericksburg and Stafford communities by creating more than 9,100 jobs, generating $1.1 billion in economic activity, and investing over $75 million in procurement from DBE and SWaM designated businesses.

“The future of transportation includes options that help ease congestion, increase trip reliability, and connect our communities,” said Secretary of Transportation Sheppard “Shep” Miller III.“With ten more miles to go, the Fredericksburg Extension will help even more Virginians spend less time commuting along I-95 and more time with their loved ones.”

With the added ten miles of high-occupancy Toll Lanes, the 95 and 395 Express Lanes are the longest reversible road in the United States—spanning from the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., to the Rappahannock River in the Fredericksburg area and easing congestion in one of the worst regions for traffic nationwide.

The new ten miles of road will see a 66% increase in capacity during rush hour—saving travelers as much as 35 minutes on a trip from Washington, D.C., to Fredericksburg.

“Transurban is proud of our ten-year partnership with the Commonwealth, delivering transportation solutions for more and more Virginians—not only on the Express Lanes but with more than $60 million contributed to transit projects along the I-95 and I-395 corridors,” said Mike Discenza, Acting President, Transurban North America. “Working together, we’re reshaping the region to drive Virginia’s competitiveness across the nation and worldwide.”

Transurban’s commitment to better transportation goes beyond the Express Lanes. Since 2019, a portion of 395 Express Lanes tolls has been committed annually to help fund multimodal improvements through the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) Commuter Choice Program, which invests in local and regional transit projects along the I-95 corridor.

Of the $60+ million contributed so far, $15+ million is dedicated to Stafford and Fredericksburg—providing travelers in the region with even more choices to get where they need to go, including expanded VRE service.

Once the Extension is open to customers, drivers can experience ten more miles of Express Lanes with access to the length of the project, with additional access at Route 17, Courthouse Road, and Russell Road opening to traffic in late 2023. For more information, visit ExpressLanes.com/Projects/Fredericksburg-Extension.