Governor Glenn Youngkin Celebrates the LEGO Group Manufacturing Plant Groundbreaking

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today celebrated the iconic LEGO Group manufacturing plant groundbreaking that will bring 1,761 new jobs to Chesterfield County, Virginia. The company will also construct a new 1.7 million-square-foot precision manufacturing facility in Meadowville Technology Park and invest more than $1 billion.

“Everything is awesome in the Commonwealth. I am so pleased that the LEGO Group looked at 40 states to build its 1.7-million-square-foot-factory, and chose Virginia to build its next chapter. Virginia is competing to win the best of the best,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Together, we’re making Virginia the best place to live, work, and play. I look forward to an extraordinary future of building dreams from this manufacturing facility brick by brick.”

