Governor Glenn Youngkin Celebrates Virginia’s New Rocket Launch Pad

Rocket Lab Launch Complex 3, located at the Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Launch Pad 0-D within the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, will be the first launch site in the world for Rocket Lab’s brand-new reusable Neutron rocket

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today joined Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck to celebrate the opening of Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 3, located at Pad 0-D at the Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Wallops Island. The newly constructed launch, landing, and test site will be the first launch site in the world for Rocket Lab’s new reusable Neutron rocket, marking a significant milestone for Virginia’s growing role in the aerospace industry.

“The opening of LC-3 at Launch Pad 0-D is not only an engineering achievement, but a bold step forward for Virginia’s growing role in our nation’s commercial space industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “From right here on Virginia’s beautiful Eastern Shore, Neutron will deliver reliable and responsive launch capabilities, support national security while creating opportunities for innovation and economic growth. Thank you to Sir Peter Beck and the Rocket Lab team for choosing to invest and grow right here in the Commonwealth.”

“Launch Complex 3 is our commitment to providing assured access to space and the launch site diversity that’s needed in the United States for its most important missions,” said Rocket Lab Founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck. “Our Neutron rocket, with its ability for responsive space access as a high cadence reusable launch vehicle, expands Virginia’s aerospace capabilities to enable the United States to quickly and reliably reach the International Space Station and low Earth orbit, as well as explore beyond Earth and on to the Moon and Mars. Together with the Commonwealth of Virginia, VSA, and NASA, we’re strengthening the nation’s leadership in space while creating new opportunities for innovation and growth in the state and beyond, and I’m thankful for their continued support of Rocket Lab in Virginia.”

“Launch Complex 3 is an incredible engineering feat that serves as a monument to exquisite design, streamlined operations, and the competitive advantage of Rocket Lab’s speed and efficiency,” said Rocket Lab Vice President – Neutron Shaun D’Mello. “That Launch Complex 3 was built and is now operational in less than two years of construction is down to the unwavering dedication from our Virginia-based team of 60+ highly skilled staff supported by our global engineering team, and the continued support, investment, and commitment from our partners in the state of Virginia. I’m excited to bring a new launch capability to Wallops Island with Neutron ahead of its maiden flight from Launch Complex 3.”

The addition of MARS Launch Pad 0-D underscores Virginia’s increasing role in supporting national security, commercial space operations, and cutting-edge aerospace technology. The Commonwealth’s investment in Pad 0-D reflects an ongoing commitment to modernizing our nation’s space launch capabilities, creating high-quality jobs, and driving economic development on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Pad 0-D will host Rocket Lab’s Neutron launch vehicle which will be able to support payload capacities up to 33,000 lbs. and potential missions to Mars or Venus. Pad 0-D consists of a distinctive black 285-foot-tall water tower which holds approximately 200,000 gallons of water that can empty in less than one minute.

“Today we do more than cut a ribbon, we open a new frontier. The official opening of Launch Pad 0-D, which will serve as Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 3 at the Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, is a bold declaration that Virginia is not only participating in the aerospace revolution, but leading it,” said Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, National Chair of the Aerospace States Association. “This is where daring meets destiny. Rocket Lab’s investment is proof that when talent, vision, and willpower converge, the impossible becomes inevitable. Virginia’s skilled workforce, our competitive spirit, and our steadfast commitment to America’s security have made the Eastern Shore, Accomack County, and the Virginia Spaceport Authority the launch site of choice for commercial access to space. From this very soil, humanity will reach higher, move faster, and go farther. And it is here in Virginia where we remind the world that America does not shrink from great challenges, we rise to them.”

“Once again, we see global companies choosing Virginia because of our infrastructure,” said Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III. “Whether that infrastructure is a road, bridge, railroad, seaport, airport or even a spaceport, we know that Virginia has it all. Our willingness to invest in and provide top-notch infrastructure assets provides companies like Rocket Lab exactly what they need to grow and thrive, and I’m thrilled that Rocket Lab has chosen once more to innovate right here at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.”

“Thanks to hard work and innovation, companies such as Rocket Lab are making launches more affordable and driving down the cost of space travel,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “These breakthroughs are unlocking new opportunities in our universe, and it’s happening right here in Virginia.”

“Virginia’s spaceport is one of the Commonwealth’s most strategic assets,” said Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., Maj Gen, USAF (Ret.), CEO & Executive Director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority. “By expanding our capabilities and partnering with world-class companies like Rocket Lab, we are securing Virginia’s place at the forefront of the space industry, positively impacting Virginia’s economy and providing assured access to space for the nation.”

MARS offers enhanced capacity to serve both government and commercial rocket launch customers. MARS facilities include four launch pads, a MARS Command Building, an Integration and Control facility, a Payload Processing Facility, a UAS Airfield, an Assembly Integration and Test Facility (currently leased by Rocket Lab), an Addison Logistics Facility, a Launch Team Maintenance Facility, and 610 acres of newly acquired land to support future growth.

Rocket Lab has committed to bringing new jobs to the Eastern Shore to support its Neutron program, which will also bring new business opportunities and enhanced global visibility to the Eastern Shore and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“American ingenuity and innovation in the aerospace industry is essential to strengthening our national security,” said Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. “The capabilities at Launch Complex 3 are extraordinary, and they mark an important milestone in expanding U.S. launch capabilities, advancing technology, and driving economic growth right here in Virginia. This investment not only reinforces America’s position as leading the world in commercial rocket launch but also highlights the incredible role the Commonwealth plays in shaping the future of aerospace.”

“As Co-chair of the Aviation and Aerospace Caucus, I’m beyond thrilled to cut the ribbon on Launch Pad 0-D,” said Senator Bill DeSteph. “I want to thank Governor Youngkin and the Virginia Spaceport Authority for creating an environment in which the commercial space industry can thrive, and I want to applaud Rocket Lab for continuing to invest and innovate right here in Virginia with the new reusable Neutron launch vehicle. Together, we are demonstrating that the Commonwealth of Virginia is the place where international space companies want to do business. I look forward to seeing Neutron launch from this site very soon.”

“It’s very fitting that we’re opening a brand-new launch pad on the 30th anniversary of the Virginia Spaceport Authority,” said Delegate Robert S. Bloxom, Jr. “Since its inception, the Virginia Spaceport Authority has bolstered Virginia’s space industry by creating good-paying jobs and growing our region’s economy. This new launch pad is further proof that the Commonwealth of Virginia is a premier location for commercial space companies to do business.”

Virginia Spaceport Authority (officially Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. VSA owns and operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) located at Wallops Island, Virginia, USA. VSA’s mission is to provide assured access to space by operating, maintaining, and growing a premier spaceport, stimulating aerospace-related economic development in the Commonwealth, and promoting educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).