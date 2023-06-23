Governor Glenn Youngkin Concludes Successful Visit to the Paris Air Show

By: Office of the Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin meets Virginia Military Institute graduate at the 2023 Paris Air Show in Le Bourget Airport, June 19, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

PARIS, FRANCE – Governor Glenn Youngkin concluded his two-day visit to the Paris Air Show. During his time at the Air Show, he met with Virginia aircrew members, visited the booths of 12 Virginia company exhibits, met with aerospace industry leaders and participated in economic development meetings with companies seeking to expand their lines of business and supply chains in the Commonwealth.

“It has been an inspiring couple of days meeting with cutting-edge aerospace leaders and showcasing the phenomenal assets the Commonwealth has to offer the industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s rich history in aerospace dates back to 1917 when the nation’s first aeronautics laboratory was built in Hampton, what is now NASA Langley Research Center. With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders based in Virginia and home of the best-in-class spaceport at Wallop’s Island, Virginia is poised to leverage the past 100 years of success to build the ecosystem to support the aerospace industry into the future.”