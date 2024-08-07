Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency In Advance of Tropical Storm Debby

Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia based on National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecasts that a tropical storm with significant rainfall and flooding across Virginia could cause transportation difficulties and power outages.

“As we prepare for Tropical Storm Debby, I urge all Virginians and visitors to stay informed, follow local emergency guidelines, and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their families and communities. There is the potential for strong winds, heavy rains, and possible flooding across regions of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.