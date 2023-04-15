Governor Glenn Youngkin Delivers Partnership for Petersburg Update at Community Resource Center Opening

Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks in Petersburg, Apr. 11, 2023.

RICHMOND, VA – Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin provided an update on the Partnership for Petersburg across six primary areas that are essential pillars to creating a thriving Petersburg. Governor Youngkin also participated in a ribbon cutting for a new Virginia Community Resource Center.

“Together we are taking positive steps to transform the city of Petersburg through fundamental building blocks and empowering a community that had been left behind for too long,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are recognizing and supporting entrepreneurship and harnessing the power of innovation to carve out new space for opportunity because Petersburg Matters.”

“Governor Youngkin and his team continue to place needed resources in Petersburg as promised. The needle is moving in the right direction and creating prosperity for the City, businesses, and residents. City Council and the City administration look forward to working on the many opportunities presented through Partnership for Petersburg,” said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham.

“I’m very grateful to the Governor and his cabinet for coming to Petersburg and looking out for our veterans,” said Senator Joe Morrissey.

“Yesterday’s Partnership for Petersburg update from our Governor highlighted the tremendous work we are all doing to help our city prosper once more. It is truly a bipartisan contribution from the legislative and executive branches as well as the leadership of our local elected officials and community members that is making this partnership a success,” said Delegate Kim Taylor. “I am especially excited about the Virginia Community Resource Center as our community desperately needed a centralized space where people can come and discover what benefits exist for them and how to take advantage of those benefits. From Veteran Services to Workforce Development, the resource center will be of help to many. This is meaningful change not only for our city, but also our region.”

“Economic development projects and investments are America’s engine and greatest asset to build stronger communities. Through the leadership of Petersburg’s Mayor Parham, the City Council, and Governor Youngkin, we have found the innovation, vision and compassion required to bring forth a multi-million-dollar investment consisting of a national grocer, 145 single-family homes and townhomes, retail, office space and the opening of small businesses such as Southern Kitchen’s second restaurant,” said Elroy Sailor, Chairman, and Harold W. Johnson II, President, The Virginia Development Consortium (VDC).

