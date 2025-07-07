Governor Glenn Youngkin Deploys Virginia Rescue Teams for Texas Floods

RICHMOND, VA — In response to the catastrophic flooding impacting portions of the State of Texas, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today the deployment of two Virginia Type III Swift Water Rescue Teams to assist in the ongoing recovery efforts. The teams, hailing from Bristol and Virginia Beach, will deploy to Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025, to provide crucial water rescue operations and support local responders.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities in Texas who have been devastated by these historic floods,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Texas, and we are committed to offering any and all support requested during this critical time.”

The teams are equipped with specialized equipment and technical rescue gear necessary to navigate treacherous floodwaters. They will work closely with local and state agencies to help search impacted areas. This deployment is at the request of the Texas Division of Emergency Management through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a mutual aid system that allows states to provide assistance and resources to each other during emergencies and disasters. Additional information on the EMAC process can be found at emacweb.org.