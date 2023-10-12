Governor Glenn Youngkin Highlights Hiring of Virginia Veterans

By: Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

Employers Honored With 2023 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards During Annual Veterans and Military Affairs Conference

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin recognized Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Certified Employers for their exceptional efforts in recruiting, hiring, and retaining Virginia veterans and military spouses during the annual V3 Awards Luncheon on October 11.

The awards luncheon capped off the annual Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to present these awards to these outstanding employers who have demonstrated their commitment to assuring that Virginia veterans find great jobs in our civilian workforce,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our Commonwealth is home to nearly 700,000 veterans, and it’s estimated that more than 20,000 service members here transition from active duty every year. These highly trained and motivated men and women are a great resource to our economy and communities. The breadth of experience and leadership skills this vast workforce holds is paramount to our Commonwealth’s success.”

“Today, we not only recognize the achievements of these Virginia employers who received awards but also the more than 3,000 V3 Certified Employers – small to large and representing virtually every business, industry, and profession – that have made this unique public-private partnership such a tremendous success. Since its inception just ten years ago, the V3 program has already resulted in hiring more than 127,000 Virginia veterans,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.

The 2023 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards recipients are:

Governor’s Awards Presented to employers in recognition for exceptional efforts in hiring veterans during the past year.

Small (1-50 employees) – Core Government Services (Purcellville)

Medium (51-300 employees) – Shipyard Staffing, LLC (Chesapeake)

Large (300-1,000 employees) – Top Guard Security (Hampton)

Enterprise (1,000+ employees) – Amazon (Arlington)

Secretary’s Award Presented to the state agency or public entity in recognition of efforts to hire and retain veteran employers by the Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs.

City of Norfolk (Norfolk)

Triumph Award Presented to the employer demonstrating the “Most Transformative Hiring Process.”

Serco (Reston)

Breakthrough Award Presented to the employer that established the “Most Innovative Readiness and Training Program” for veterans.

Networking Technologies + Support (Midlothian)

MVP Award Presented to the employer with the “Most Inspiring Workplace Culture” for veterans.

Recruit Military (Chesapeake)

Influencer Awards Presented to the Employers with the “Best Strategies to Recruit, Hire & Retain Veteran Employees.”

Small to medium: PRISM, Inc. (Reston)

Large to enterprise: Noblis (Reston)

Phoenix Award Presented to the employer demonstrating unwavering and impactful support in hiring and assisting Virginia veterans.

The Winvale Group (Richmond)

“Virginia is home to a strong military and veteran community,” said Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal. “With 30 military installations and one of the largest veteran populations in the country, Virginia remains deeply committed to empowering the men and woman who answer the call to serve and protect our nation by providing a high quality of life not only while they serve, but as they transition to civilian life.”

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program

More than 3,000 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 127,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2013. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans.

Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services, including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans. It provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.