Governor Glenn Youngkin Invites Virginians to Visit Executive Mansion’s Historic Garden

By: Governor Youngkin Press

Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today cordially invited Virginians for a walk-through of the Executive Mansion during Historic Garden Week. The Executive Mansion and its historic Charles Gillette garden will be among the many outstanding gardens to be open across the Commonwealth.

“I hope Virginians will be able to take advantage of this opportunity to visit and enjoy Garden Week this Friday,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Executive Mansion and Charles Gillette garden are true historic treasures.”

Historic Garden Week continues until Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Mansion along with the renowned Charles Gillette garden will be open for visitors on Friday, April 29th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Virginia Executive Mansion, built in 1813, is the oldest continuously occupied Governor’s home in the United States built for that purpose.

