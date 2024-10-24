Governor Glenn Youngkin Issues Executive Order 41 Launching the Next-Level Partnership

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Order 41 today, to build on the Administration’s successful efforts to combat the crisis of gang activity within the Commonwealth by establishing a statewide gang and community violence prevention partnership and enforcement strategy to confront gang violence, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and violence committed with firearms, and to provide support to communities and victims.

“We are committed to combatting gang recruitment and ending the rise of gang violence across this great Commonwealth and today we are taking all our efforts to combat gangs and gang violence to a whole new level,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “While we’ve made incredible strides in crime reduction through our Operation Bold Blue Line, Operation Free Virginia, and Operation Ceasefire, we are focused on gang activity prevention because it is a significant contributor to criminal activity across the Commonwealth.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia law enforcement entities are currently combatting over 650 identified criminal street gangs and criminal organizations. The executive order will establish a centralized repository for gang-related data, create a gang intelligence task force, bolster anti-gang awareness and youth prevention strategies, and deter criminal gang activity through criminal justice personnel training, enhanced prosecution and investigations.

“Governor Youngkin recognizes the importance of supporting law enforcement agencies that are committed to protecting our citizens and reducing violent crime activity. The Mexican Cartels, Organized Motorcycle Clubs, and Transnational Gangs – such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua and Bloods/Crips contribute to the ever flow of illegal narcotics flowing across our open border with Mexico. This Executive Order establishes a statewide gang and community violence prevention program and strategy to eradicate gangs, drug trafficking and the violence associated with this criminal activity. This is an all-of-Commonwealth approach to safer communities,” said Secretary Terry Cole.

This executive order builds on the Commonwealth’s law enforcement coordination initiatives: Operation Bold Blue Line, Operation Free Virginia and Operation Ceasefire. Since these initiatives began, there has been a 34% decrease in murders and a 12% decrease in violent crimes in participating cities. Combined with Operation Free Virginia, these initiatives have helped remove over 2000 pounds of illegal narcotics that would have a street value of $2.143 billion dollars, including approximately 415 pounds of fentanyl.