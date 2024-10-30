Governor Glenn Youngkin Issues Statement on Supreme Court Ruling
RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after after the Supreme Court issued its ruling to allow Virginia to keep non-citizens off its voter rolls:
“We are pleased by the Supreme Court’s order today. This is a victory for commonsense and election fairness. I am grateful for the work of Attorney General Jason Miyares on this critical fight to protect the fundamental rights of U.S. citizens. Clean voter rolls are one important part of a comprehensive approach we are taking to ensure the fairness of our elections. Virginians also know that we have paper ballots, counting machines not connected to the internet, a strong chain of custody process, signature verification, monitored and secured drop boxes, and a ‘triple check’ vote counting process to tabulate results. Virginians can cast their ballots on Election Day knowing that Virginia’s elections are fair, secure, and free from politically-motivated interference.”