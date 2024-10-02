Governor Glenn Youngkin Issues Statement on the Port Workers Strike, calling on the Federal Government to Resolve It

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on the port workers strike on the east and gulf coasts that jeopardizes the livelihoods of countless Americans and cripples supply chains nationwide:

“Every day this strike of Port Workers along the East and Gulf Coasts continues, the economic impacts intensify, affecting livelihoods, supply chains and prices. The economic fallout from the work stoppage at The Port of Virginia extends well beyond the Commonwealth, as the Port manages approximately $66 billion in essential imports, with nearly 60 percent destined for locations outside of Virginia. As a cornerstone of Virginia’s economy, the Port supports 10 percent of the gross state product and supports employment for over half a million jobs in Virginia.

“The time for leadership is now, President Biden has the tools to remedy this situation for the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation, including utilizing provisions of the Taft-Hartley Act. The well-being of Virginia and American workers, as well as the health of our economy, depends on a swift resolution to this strike. A failure to lead will only drive-up prices, disrupt trade, and exacerbate the challenges already faced by Virginians and Americans,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Read Governor Youngkin’s Letter to President Biden on the port strike here.

The Port of Virginia impacts over half a million jobs across the Commonwealth.

The Port of Virginia directly employs over 450 people, including approximately 2,600 longshoreman and around an equal number of truckers and there are nearly 9,500 jobs supported directly by the port and harbor operations.

Virginia economic impacts of the Port of Virginia include:

• $124.1 billion in output sales;

• $63.0 billion in Virginia gross state product;

• $41.4 billion in Virginia labor income;

• 565,000 full- and part-time jobs; and

• $5.8 billion in state and local taxes and fees.

Virginia has access to consumers with 75% of the U.S. population within a two-day drive.

The Virginia Port is able to handle a variety of container exports through nearly 30 international shipping line services with connections to more than 200 countries, provides global market access for Virginia businesses through easy access to the open sea.