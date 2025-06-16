Governor Glenn Youngkin Leads Trade Mission to France, United Kingdom

Multi-day agenda will promote Virginia’s leadership in aerospace and defense, and celebrate special relationship with United Kingdom

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin will lead a Virginia delegation to Paris, France and London, England beginning June 15 on an economic trade mission aimed at strengthening investment, workforce, and innovation ties with key partners in Europe. In London, Governor Youngkin and First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin will join U.K. and U.S. dignitaries in rededicating the statue of George Washington in Trafalgar Square, a monument originally gifted by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1914. Accompanying the Governor on the trade mission are Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura, Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, and senior officials from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“Virginia is home to many of the world’s premier aerospace companies, and this trade mission is an opportunity to showcase our best-in-class workforce, business-friendly environment, and proven economic development expertise,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Since January 2022, Virginia has seen record-breaking capital investment commitments from companies expanding here in Virginia and global businesses choosing to build their future in the Commonwealth. We’re proud to bring that momentum to the international stage and highlight the advantages that continue to make Virginia a leading destination for innovation, opportunity, and investment.”

Governor Youngkin will open the mission at the 2025 Paris Air Show where he will meet with chief executives from global aviation and defense companies, promote Virginia’s advanced-manufacturing assets, and highlight the Commonwealth’s new Aerospace Talent Accelerator that graduates its first class this summer.

Over the past decade, Virginia has landed 68 aerospace and unmanned-systems projects representing more than $850 million in investment and creating over 4,200 high-skill jobs. That momentum is fueled by assets such as NASA Wallops Flight Facility, NASA Langley Research Center, the National Institute of Aerospace, and the Virginia Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation Center. The biennial Paris Air Show draws over 300,000 attendees and 2,400 exhibitors from 90 nations.

While in the United Kingdom, already one of Virginia’s largest sources of foreign direct investment, Governor Youngkin will meet with corporate leaders and investors to deepen commercial ties and encourage new expansion projects in the Commonwealth.

Since January 2022, companies have announced more than $100 billion in capital investment commitments and added over 270,000 jobs in Virginia. By showcasing the Commonwealth’s world-class talent, pro-business climate, and spirit of partnership, the 2025 Economic Trade Mission will position Virginia for the next wave of high-value projects and ensure that opportunity continues to thrive across the Commonwealth.