Governor Glenn Youngkin Letter to General Assembly Budget Conferees

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today sent the following letter to the General Assembly Budget conferees, Delegate Barry D. Knight and Senator Janet D. Howell, outlining his final budget priorities that will help address priorities that are beneficial for all Virginians.

“As you begin your conference deliberations, I urge you to consider the unprecedented financial position of the Commonwealth and the unique opportunity that this creates for all of us to accomplish many important goals at the same time. The opportunity to address so many of our shared priorities, including significant tax relief, in this timeframe is extraordinary and we will be able to do so while not only maintaining, but also strengthening the Commonwealth’s triple A credit rating through sustainable structural balance and a fortress balance sheet,” wrote Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Read the full letter HERE.

Governor Youngkin’s priorities include:

Reducing the tax burden on Virginians by doubling Virginia’s standard deduction to $9,000 for single filers and $18,000 for joint filers.One-time rebate of $300 for individuals and $600 for families.Excluding a portion of veteran retirement income from state income taxes.Increase State funding to aid localities with police departments.Ensure disabled Virginians have access to the care they need, by fully funding an additional 1,200 developmental disability waiver slots.Repeal temporary COVID-19 workplace restrictions will help Virginia stay open for businesses and make our economy stronger.Creating academic opportunities by providing $150 million for lab schools.Protecting the safety of our students, faculty, and staff by supporting emergency funding for campus security at Virginia’s HBCUs.Supporting the Virginia Talent Opportunity Partnership and Innovative Internship Fund.Supporting the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program.