Governor Glenn Youngkin Mourns Passing of Virginia Leader Jim McGlothlin

Richmond, Va— Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement today on the passing of Jim McGlothlin, a son of Southwest Virginia and towering figure in Virginia’s business and philanthropic communities.

“Our hearts are heavy today. Jim McGlothlin’s legacy will forever be felt across Southwest Virginia and the entire Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Coming from humble beginnings and rising to a titan of industry, Jim embodied the American dream. Alongside his wife Fran, they used that success to dedicate their time and treasure to changing the lives of countless Virginians. Their commitment to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts enriches the culture of our Commonwealth. Their support for the Mountain Mission School in Grundy provided a beacon of hope to generations of children. Their support for William & Mary and VCU Health enables students to reach their dreams and have a daily impact on patient care and medical training. Our prayers are with Fran and the entire family during this difficult time. We will remember Jim with great fondness, and we will see the impact of his amazing life journey continue to inspire Virginians for generations.”