Governor Glenn Youngkin on First Meeting with Preserving VMSDEP Task Force

On June 11, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin first met with the Preserving Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program (VMSDEP) Task Force. The statement goes as follows:



“I’d like to thank the Task Force for convening yesterday and bringing together Gold Star families and our Veteran community to discuss important concerns surrounding the recent VMSDEP changes,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to the General Assembly returning by the end of the month to send me a bill that repeals and reverses the eligibility changes made to this important program. We heard from Virginians clearly, and we are working to repeal the changes this month while we allow the Task Force to continue its work and issue recommendations for the future of this program to be taken up in the 2025 General Assembly session.”

