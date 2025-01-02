Governor Glenn Youngkin on the Passing of Former Superintendent

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on the passing of Colonel W. Gerald Massengill, former Superintendent of the Virginia State Police:

“Suzanne and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel W. Gerald Massengill, a distinguished leader who dedicated his life to the safety and well-being of Virginians. Colonel Massengill’s steadfast leadership during pivotal moments in our Commonwealth’s history, including the September 11th attacks and the D.C. sniper incidents, exemplified his unwavering commitment to public service.

“His tenure as Superintendent under Governors Gilmore and Warner was marked by integrity, resilience, and a profound dedication to duty. Beyond his professional achievements, Colonel Massengill was a mentor and inspiration to many in law enforcement, leaving an indelible mark on the Virginia State Police and the broader community.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the honor of serving alongside him. His legacy of service and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations.

“Colonel Massengill’s contributions to public safety and his leadership during times of crisis have left a lasting impact on the Commonwealth of Virginia. His passing is a profound loss, and he will be remembered with the utmost respect and gratitude.”