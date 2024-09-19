Governor Glenn Youngkin on VDOE Cell Phone-Free Education Guidance

On September 17, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin made the following statement after the Virginia Department of Education released its final guidance on Cell Phone-Free Education in K-12 schools in the Commonwealth for a distraction-free environment:



“This guidance from the Virginia Department of Education is an important step towards creating a healthier learning environment where students can receive a quality education free from harmful distractions,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I appreciate the substantive engagement from parents, teachers, administrators and our students and we will continue to engage in these discussions with parents and students on how Virginia can continue to improve these policies and keep the Commonwealth’s education system best-in-class. Together, we’re creating a healthier, safer and more focused learning environment for our children.”

