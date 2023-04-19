Governor Glenn Youngkin Opens Nomination Period for the 2023 Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the administration is accepting nominations for the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism and Community Service, an annual award program that recognizes Virginians and organizations that volunteer their time to make a difference in their communities. Nominations will be accepted until Monday, June 19th at 5pm.

“Each year we celebrate the service of these individuals, organizations, and companies as a way to not only thank them for their extraordinary efforts, but to raise up all of our incredible volunteers and inspire all Virginians to serve,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It is an honor and a privilege to recognize the commitment of our statewide volunteers.”

The Virginia Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism and Community Service honor individuals, community organizations, educational programs, and businesses that serve Virginians through volunteerism. Individual awards will recognize one person each in the categories of youth, young adult, adult, and senior volunteers. Group honors will be awarded in the categories of faith-based organizations, community organizations, small businesses, and companies. This year’s honorees will be recognized in a ceremony this October. More information about nomination process and the form to submit a nomination is available through the Virginia Service Commission at virginiaservice.virginia.gov/awards.

Governor Youngkin released a proclamation on April 16th recognizing National Volunteer Week, and the Virginians that dedicate over 130 million hours in service to communities across the Commonwealth each year. Since 1984, Virginia governors have celebrated the impact of volunteers, and honored the significant contributions of Virginians across the state with the annual Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism and Community Service.

“We are honored to spotlight the amazing contributions of Virginians who dedicate their time and talent to making a difference and the organizations that partner to offer these meaningful service opportunities in communities across Virginia,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “Volunteers meet critical community needs, as well as inspiring a spirit of service in others across the Commonwealth.”

The Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism and Community Service have recognized volunteers across a wide span of focus areas, and the service provided by past honorees has touched the lives of thousands through providing support, resources, and healthy spaces for all to thrive. Past honorees have played critical roles in increasing access to green spaces, protecting Virginia’s natural resources, supporting youth and families impacted by foster care, and inspiring students to become Virginians that give back—just to name a few. Nominate an outstanding volunteer or service group for recognition today!