Governor Glenn Youngkin Proclaims the 35th Annual Virginia Wine Month Celebration this October

Harvest Party celebrations take place on October 21, 2023

By: Office of Governor Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the commencement of the 35th annual Virginia Wine Month. With a tradition spanning over three decades, Virginia Wine Month celebrates the state’s thriving wine industry, restaurants, retailers, consumers, and the bounty of the Commonwealth.

“Virginia Wine Month rightfully spurs a celebration of our Commonwealth’s rich and diverse winemaking heritage. Virginians are raising our glasses to this exceptional industry, and the hard work of our dedicated winemakers. Together, we can continue to make Virginia a destination for wine enthusiasts and a source of pride for all of us,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Virginia’s wine industry is not only a source of excellent wines, but also a key contributor to Virginia’s economy and agriculture. It is evident that our wineries are flourishing, contributing significantly to job creation, tourism, and the overall prosperity of the Commonwealth, which calls for celebration this Virginia Wine Month, ” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

Virginia Wine Month, the nation’s oldest consecutive wine month, attracts millions of tourists to the region. The region is consistently recognized among the top wine regions in the U.S. and generates an estimated $1.73 billion in economic impact and offers over 10,400 jobs for the Commonwealth.

Today, over 300 wineries across the Commonwealth are crafting expressive and beautifully balanced wines that are distinctly Virginian. The celebrations this October come during a robust harvest season, with favorable growing conditions producing pristine grapes.

Throughout the month, wineries and local businesses will highlight Virginia wines and locally produced foods through planned events and special offerings. Harvest Party, Virginia’s home-grown holiday, will take on Saturday, October 21st, to honor the region’s bounty.

This Virginia Wine Month also coincides with the limited release of the second edition of the wine project, Cornus Virgincus. The First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne S. Youngkin, partnered with Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg to craft a wine that celebrates Virginia’s flourishing agriculture. In conjunction with the project, a donation is being made to Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom, a non-profit organization focused on educating the next generation on the importance of Virginia’s agriculture. To learn more, visit virginiawine.org/pages/cv.

For interviews and more information about Virginia Wine Month, please contact Annette Boyd at 804-344-8200 or information@virginiawine.org.