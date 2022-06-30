Governor Glenn Youngkin Recommends 18 Projects for Appalachian Regional Commission Funding, Totaling $8.6 million

By: Office of the Governor of Virginia

~ Grants will support job creation, infrastructure improvements, and workforce training ~

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he is recommending 18 projects for funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), totaling $8.6 million in grants. Virginia’s Appalachian region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year. “These 18 projects represent the innovation and strong entrepreneurial spirit of the Appalachian region, and I am excited to see these projects succeed in helping these communities thrive,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With this investment through the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Appalachia communities will not only gain vital quality-of-life improvements but economic opportunities that will help bring better jobs and stronger economies to the region.”

“Appalachian economies have been hit hard, both by the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn of the coal industry, and it is crucial to invest in our Appalachian region,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Many of these projects will provide critical, targeted assistance in community-identified areas, from improved water systems and workforce development to creating entrepreneurial ecosystems and improving broadband access, giving Appalachia communities the tools they need to flourish.”

Established in 1965, ARC is a federal agency focused on economic development throughout the Appalachian region. In October, ARC approved their 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, Appalachia Envisioned: A New Era of Opportunity. ARC grants are aimed at supporting the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that serve as catalysts for bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachia communities while preserving their character.

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works with localities and stakeholders in the region to develop strategic projects, which are evaluated by DHCD and the Governor to be recommended to the federal commission for approval. Additional information about the Appalachian Regional Commission is available here.

See the full list of recommended projects for funding to the Appalachian Regional Commission here.