Governor Glenn Youngkin Reestablishes Maternal Health Data Task Force

GOn June 26, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting and advancing maternal health care for women and their families throughout Virginia, per Executive Order 32 to improve prenatal care.



“Improving health outcomes for mothers and infants is foundational to making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Mothers play an incomparable role in the lives of their children and families, and it is imperative that we do the necessary, collective work to ensure they are receiving the care they deserve. This begins with knowing where we need to improve, so that we can better maternal health policies throughout the Commonwealth and promote the well-being of women, children and families.”



Executive Order 32 will reestablish the Task Force on Maternal Health Data and Quality Measures to collect and evaluate maternal health data and improve informed policies in the Commonwealth. The task force will report timely maternal health data, especially in underserved communities. It will set the standard on maternal care and report its findings to the Governor and General Assembly.

