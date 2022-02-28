Governor Glenn Youngkin Releases Statement on Pattern of Bomb Threats at Virginia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities

By: Governor Glen youngkin press

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement after recent bomb threats at Virginia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities:

“I am angry and deeply concerned by the recent pattern of bomb threats plaguing our Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Today, I spoke to the presidents of Virginia’s HBCUs regarding the disturbing repeated threats on their schools. Next week, I will ask the General Assembly to provide emergency funding to our HBCUs for security and campus safety. I am committed to harnessing state resources to support these institutions and will work together with them on a continued coordinated response that ensures the safety of our HBCU students and faculty.”