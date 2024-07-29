Governor Glenn Youngkin Releases Statement on Tech Outages

A tech system outage is a period when a service or an application is unavailable during regular business hours. This can affect many businesses and individuals who rely on the service for critical health, safety, and transportation. This can leave many overwhelmed and stressed so Governor Glenn Youngkin released a statement to fellow Virginians:



“Amidst the global tech outages, overnight we have conducted an initial assessment to determine impacts across government agencies and departments for functionality,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Critical health and safety systems, including 911 call systems and transportation infrastructure, are operational. However, airlines continue to experience significant disruptions. The assessment determined that government administrative functions are experiencing disruptions, and we are coordinating with local, regional and federal authorities and private sector critical infrastructure partners in order to reestablish normal operations. As a result of the administrative disturbances, Virginians may experience delays and we ask everyone to remain patient as we work to remedy and reestablish the high standards that Virginians deserve.”

