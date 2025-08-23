Governor Glenn Youngkin, Rep Griffith Announce Mine Grants

Transforming Former Coal Mine Sites into Opportunities for Jobs, Growth

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith announced five projects selected for funding through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program, a federally funded initiative that turns former coal mining sites into engines for economic growth and community improvement in Southwest Virginia.

“Southwest Virginia’s strength comes from its people and its ability to adapt,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By transforming lands impacted by mining into new opportunities, the AMLER program is helping to create jobs, attract visitors, and build infrastructure that ensures our coalfield communities contribute to and benefit from Virginia’s economic growth.”

“For years, AMLER has helped eliminate hazards and transform lands in our coalfield communities into engines of economic opportunity, making it one of the most effective programs serving Southwest Virginia,” said U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith. “I’m proud to have supported AMLER’s mission over the years, and this new round of projects reflects a continued commitment to strengthening our region’s economy and quality of life.”

“The Youngkin administration is driving growth in every corner of Virginia, and AMLER is a powerful tool in that mission,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Redeveloping former mine lands creates the conditions for long-term investment, stronger infrastructure, and a more resilient economy for the entire Commonwealth.”

“AMLER brings together public and private partners to develop on or near legacy mining sites into engines for growth and safety,” said Virginia Energy Director Glenn Davis. “It’s a model of how collaboration can turn our mining heritage into long-term opportunity.”

“Strong communities need strong foundations. AMLER is revitalizing our parks, trails, and gathering spaces — investments that make daily life better for families across Southwest Virginia,” said Senator Todd Pillion.

“Coal once fueled the growth of our towns, but it also left behind land without a clear future,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “AMLER is changing that story. By turning those sites into new destinations for recreation, business, and housing, we’re proving that stewardship of the land can also drive prosperity.”

“If we want Southwest Virginia to compete, we must have modern infrastructure and the services that employers look for,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore. “AMLER is helping us deliver both, giving our workforce and our communities the foundation to succeed.”

“What excites me about AMLER is that these aren’t short-term fixes — they’re long-term investments,” said Delegate Will Morefield. “Years from now, families will still be hiking these trails, businesses will still be operating in these centers, and communities will still be benefiting from projects that started with this program.”

