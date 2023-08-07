Governor Glenn Youngkin Sets Special Election for Virginia’s 6th House District

By: The Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued a writ of election declaring a special election in Virginia’s 6th House District for August 29, 2023.

The seat was previously held by Delegate Jeffrey L. Campbell, whose resignation was effective July 14, 2023.

The full writ of election from Governor Youngkin is available here.

The last day for candidates to file is August 9, 2023, at 5:00 pm. Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found on the Department of Elections website.